Milkmen Hold off Dogs to Gain Early Lead in Playoffs

September 8, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen defeated the Chicago Dogs at Franklin Field in their first postseason game of the season.

The game was a stale pitchers duel as Milwaukee only needed two runs to top the Dogs on the night. The Milkmen were defensively powered to the victory through starting pitcher A.J. Schugel's six inning performance where he allowed just three hits, one run and struck out five.

"Schugel is a big game guy, he's better the bigger the game is. We really trust him as our ace right now and he gave us the performance that we needed," Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of Schugel's performance.

The two scores on the night for Milwaukee came in the second inning when the bases were loaded with Aaron Hill, Jeremiah Burks and Bryan Torres before Logan Trowbridge smashed a double to score Hill and Burks to give the Milkmen the early lead.

The final three innings of the game were pitched by Peyton Gray, Frankie Bartow and Rodrigo Benoit. Each three gave up a combined two hits with Benoit only allowing one base runner on a hit by pitch before retiring the next three batters to put away Chicago.

Milwaukee will now take a day off before heading down to Chicago to finish the series.

The Milkmen only need to win one of the final two remaining games to win the series and advance to the East Division Championship Series.

The games will all be streamed on AABaseball.tv

