Lingua Earns Rookie Position Player of the Year Honors

Gary, IN - The American Association announced today that Gary SouthShore RailCats infielder Daniel Lingua received the Rookie Position Player of the Year Award for the 2022 season.

This award was voted on by the league's managers, team executives, and media relations representatives.

In his second season on the South Shore, Lingua appeared in 96 games, 95 of which at shortstop, batting .271 with six home runs, 48 runs batted in, 97 hits, 23 doubles, six triples, and 42 walks. His 29 stolen bases tied him for eighth in the American Association, and they place fourth in single-season franchise history. Lingua's 2.6 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) led all rookie position players while also ranking 21st in the entire league.

As a result of his strong first half of the season, Lingua secured the final spot on the East Division All-Star team by winning the "Last Man In" Fan Vote.

The Arlington, Texas native joined the RailCats in 2021 after graduating from Prairie View A&M University in 2019. He hit the ground running in his true rookie season when he hit .281, three home runs, 42 RBI, 37 runs, 45 walks, and 13 stolen bases.

Individual Postseason Awards

Rookie Pitcher of the Year: Tyler Grauer, Fargo-Moorhead

Rookie Position Player of the Year: Daniel Lingua, Gary SouthShore

Defensive Player of the Year: Zach Nehrir, Cleburne

American Association Player of the Year: Max Murphy, Winnipeg

