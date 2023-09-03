Rally Falls Short

September 3, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers had the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth but could not complete the comeback, falling to the York Revolution 6-4 on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point.

The loss was the fifth straight for the Rockers, marking their longest losing streak in over a year. With Gastonia's 11-2 loss at home to Southern Maryland on Sunday, the Rockers remain 3.5 games back of the Honey Hunters in the Atlantic League's South Division pennant race. Gastonia is 32-16 while the Rockers are 28-19.

Trailing 6-4 in the ninth, Shed Long, Jr. hit a one out double and York reliever Carlos Espinal (S, 1) walked D.J. Burt. After both Rockers moved up on a stolen base, Espinal struck out Ben Aklinski and Zander Wiel to seal the win.

York scored first, stringing together three straight soft singles off High Point starter Brandon Leibrandt (L, 3-3) with Nellie Rodriguez's single scoring Tomo Otosaka. Richard Urena added a solo homer, his 16th of the year, leading off the second to give the Revs a 2-0 lead.

The Rockers tied the game at 2-2 with a pair of runs in the fifth. Michael Martinez singled with one out and scored on a double by Long, Jr. as Martinez's head first slide at home beat the relay throw from shortstop Alexis Pantoja. Burt followed with a single that plated Long, Jr. to tie the game.

York went up 3-2 in the sixth on a solo homer by Trey Martin and then added three runs in the seventh on a solo shot by Trent Giambrone and a two-run homer by Rodriguez to move ahead 6-2.

The Rockers made it a 6-3 game in the bottom of the seventh on a double by Daikan Yoh and an RBI single by Long, Jr. In the eighth, High Point cut the deficit to 6-4 on an infield single by Wiel followed by a single from Ryan Grotjohn and an RBI single by Yoh.

Long, Jr. finished the day with four hits and a pair of runs including two doubles. Yoh had three hits with a double and an RBI. The Revs hit four home runs in the game with Rodriguez finishing the game with a team-high three RBI. York's Andrew Cabezas (W, 2-4) struck out seven in his seven innings of work and did not allow a walk while scattering eight hits and allowing three runs. Will Carter allowed three hits and a run in working the eighth inning as Espinal earned his first save of the year by striking out two in the ninth.

The final game of the four-game series will be played on Monday at 1:05 p.m. at Truist Point with all tickets discounted at 50% off. The game will be streamed live on FLO Baseball and also available on the Mixlr app.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.