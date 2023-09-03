Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in Sunday Matinee

September 3, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by Lancaster Barnstormers 10-8 on Sunday afternoon in the third game of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Barnstormers erupted for five runs in the second inning off Ducks starter Ian Clarkin to take the early lead. RBI singles by Anthony Peroni, Melvin Mercedes and Wilson Garcia, along with a two-run single by Andretty Cordero, did the damage. Three more runs in the third on RBI singles by Peroni and Mercedes and a throwing error made it 8-0.

Long Island cut the deficit in half with a four-run bottom of the third against Barnstormers starter Matt Swarmer on Lew Ford's RBI single to left field and Carlos Castro's three-run homer to right-center. Jonathan Guzman's RBI single to center in the sixth closed the gap to 8-5, but a solo homer to left by Trayvon Robinson in the seventh pushed the Barnstormers lead back up to four.

A two-out, two-run single up the middle by Guzman in the seventh made it a two-run game at 9-7. Peroni's third RBI single of the day in the ninth made it a three-run game again at 10-7. Guzman's RBI groundout to second in the ninth trimmed the deficit back to two, but Long Island was unable to complete the comeback.

Swarmer (3-1) picked up the win, pitching five and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six. Clarkin (3-4) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits and three walks in five innings with seven strikeouts. Mike Adams collected his 11th save despite allowing a run on two hits in the ninth.

Ford led the Ducks offense with three hits, an RBI and two runs. Guzman added two hits and four RBIs, while Castro chipped in with two hits, three RBIs and two runs.

The Ducks and Barnstormers wrap up their four-game series on Monday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a John Brownell Oversized Baseball Card as part of the 2013 Championship 10th Anniversary Series. Brownell will also be in attendance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs for fans. Right-hander Justin Alintoff (2-2, 5.73) gets the ball for the Ducks against Barnstormers righty Nile Ball (7-6, 5.46).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow the action live on Flo Baseball.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.