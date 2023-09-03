Blue Crabs Fall Short in Slugfest, Kerrigan with Two More Home Runs

(Gastonia, NC) The story for the Blue Crabs lately has been the play of their outfielder, Jimmy Kerrigan. Kerrigan tore the cover off the ball the last two days, hitting three home runs; he was looking to join Isaias Quiroz as the only Blue Crab to hit at least one home run in three straight games.

Tony Dibrell got off to a slow start against Gastonia. He allowed four runs to score off two hits by Gastonia, and after just one inning, the Hunters were ahead 4-0. That is when the Blue Crabs offense went to work, starting with Kerrigan hitting his ninth home run since joining the Crabs, which led to two runs.

The next inning, lightning struck twice. Kerrigan gave the Blue Crabs the lead with a towering three-run shot for his fifth in three games. The Crabs had a 5-4 lead for a second until Eric De La Rosa tied it with a solo home run; David Washington's solo shot in the fifth gave Gastonia the lead.

Gastonia got some breathing room with their third solo home run, this time from Steven Moya. The Blue Crabs tried to fight back with Isaias Quiroz clanging a double off the left-field wall to plate K.C. Hobson that made it a one-run game, but they would leave the tying run on third, and the Honey Hunters would get the win 8-6.

The Blue Crabs will look to get back into the series on Sunday with Ian Kahaloa and Zach Mort, the two strikeout leaders in the Atlantic League, facing off in game three. The game is scheduled for 3:35 p.m., and you can catch all the action on FloBaseball.

