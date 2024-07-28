Rainiers Lose Late Lead Again

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (57-45) lost yet another walk-off to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (51-51), giving up three runs in the ninth to lose by a score of 5-4, Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Neither team scored for each of the first five innings, as starters Michael Mariot and Ben Casparius were sharp. Casparius allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out six of the 17 batters he faced over his 5.0 innings, leaving the game in a scoreless tie.

As soon as Oklahoma City's bullpen got involved, Tacoma got on the board, as an RBI double from Ryan Bliss gave the Rainiers a 1-0 lead. The Baseball Club got on the board in their half of the sixth too, however, getting a two-run home run from Ryan Ward.

Those were the lone two runs Mariot allowed, as he gave up six hits and one walk while striking out seven in six innings. Trailing 2-1, Tacoma regained the lead in the eighth, scoring three runs via singles from Samad Taylor and Spencer Packard.

The Rainiers maintained their 4-2 lead until the ninth, when yet again, Oklahoma City rallied. Down to their last strike, Brendon Davis used a two-run double to tie the game and Chris Okey followed that with a single to bring Davis in for their second consecutive walk off.

POSTGAME NOTES: Kobe Kato went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two walks tonight, giving him at least one hit in each of his first five Triple-A games. Cody Bolton suffered his second loss and blown save of the year for Tacoma, allowing three earned runs on three hits in the ninth inning.

Tacoma will get tomorrow off before returning home for a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees. First pitch from Cheney Stadium on Tuesday is set for 12:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

