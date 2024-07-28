Chihuahuas Swept at Salt Lake

July 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso's Cal Mitchell hit a double and a home run Sunday, but the Chihuahuas lost to the Salt Lake Bees 5-2 at Smith's Ballpark. The Bees won all six games of the series. It is the first time since the Pacific Coast League adopted the six-game series format in 2021 that the Chihuahuas have been swept in a six-game series.

El Paso's two runs came on Mitchell's home run to lead off the third inning and a bases loaded walk in the eighth by Nate Mondou. Second baseman Graham Pauley went 2-for-4 with a double. Chihuahuas reliever Tommy Nance didn't allow any baserunners in 1.1 shutout innings. The Chihuahuas caught five Bees trying to steal on Sunday.

Salt Lake has won 10 consecutive games, which is the longest active winning streak in professional baseball. The Chihuahuas have lost 10 in a row, which is the longest by a PCL team this season and the longest by a Padres' Triple-A affiliate since the Tucson Padres lost 10 in a row in June of 2012.

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (9-18), Salt Lake (18-9)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Landon Knack (2-4, 2.51) vs. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (5-4, 5.71). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.