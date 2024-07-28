Bees Secure Six-Game Sweep over Chihuahuas, Push Win Streak to Ten

The Salt Lake Bees secured a sweep of their six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Sunday afternoon, taking home the victory by a final score of 5-2 to push their winning streak up to 10 games.

For the last game of the set against El Paso, the Bees handed the ball to Chase Silseth for the start, who threw 21 strikes in 26 pitches over 2.1 excellent innings before exiting the game abruptly due to injury. This transformed the contest into an impromptu bullpen game for Salt Lake, with the first person summoned to the mound being Ryan Miller. The righty worked the next two innings of the game, allowing a solo home run but nothing more before making way for Travis MacGregor, who tossed 2.2 frames of scoreless ball with three strikeouts in a very impressive showing. Next up for the eighth inning was Tayron Guerrero, who recorded two outs but was relieved in favor of Bryan Shaw after loading the bases and walking home the Chihuahuas' second run of the day. Shaw managed to work out of this jam by inducing a flyout of Clay Dungan and then went back out and worked a perfect ninth to finish the job and lock down the victory in the series finale.

At the plate, the Bees had traffic on the bases all afternoon long, which helped them get on the board early once again. The scoring started in the second inning, with Zach Humphreys lining a first-pitch fastball from El Paso starter Carl Edwards Jr. right up the middle to plate to Bryce Teodosio for the first run of the day. Salt Lake kept its foot on the gas after this, as Jason Martin increased the lead up to three in the third on a two-run home run, his second of the series and 10th of the season. Things slowed down a little bit from here, with the only tally in the middle innings coming on a double steal attempt in the fifth that helped Martin cross the plate, but after El Paso cut its deficit down to two, Charles Leblanc came through with a 444-foot blast in the bottom of the eighth that capped off the scoring and gave the Bees a much needed insurance run.

The win marked the 10th in a row for the Bees, which is the first time that they have seen a streak reach double digits since April 12-27, 2008, when the team rattled off 13 in a row to cap off a 21-1 start to that season. It also secured a six-game sweep of the Chihuahuas, which is the first one of that kind for Salt Lake since the current scheduling format came into effect in 2021.

The Bees will now try to keep the good vibes rolling into their next series, when they hit the road to take on the Tacoma Rainiers for six games. The opener for that set is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:05 p.m., with starting pitchers for both teams yet to be announced.

