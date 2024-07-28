Isotopes Win Series Finale, 11-7, Behind Six Dingers

July 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes swatted six homers on the night-including two from Sean Bouchard-and scored in six of eight turns at the plate to claim an 11-7 triumph over Round Rock Sunday night at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque's six dingers tied a 2024 season-high for clouts in a game (also: May 9 at El Paso).

-Sean Bouchard belted two homers on the night, the Isotopes seventh multi-homer game of the year (last: Grant Lavigne, June 18 at Oklahoma City). It's Bouchard's second of the year (other: May 22 at Salt Lake) and fourth as an Isotope (others: June 8, 2022, vs. El Paso and June 15, 2022, vs. Salt Lake).

-Bouchard and Elehuris Montero hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, the sixth of the year and second of the series (also: Bouchard and Montero, July 25).

-The Isotopes tallied 32 total bases on the night, the most since recording 34 June 12 vs. El Paso and six off the season-high (May 9 at El Paso).

-Jordan Beck threw out Andrew Knapp at the plate attempting to score from second base, the Isotopes 12th outfield assist of the year and fourth at home. It's also Beck's second assist on the year (other: May 15 at San Diego).

-The Isotopes improve to 7-11 in series finales and 6-4 at home. The club has won two-straight series finales at home.

-The Isotopes scored 11 runs, ending their 12-game streak without plating double-digit runs, tied for a season-high (also: May 18-31). It's the 18th time in 2024 the club has plated double-digit tallies.

-All seven of Round Rock's runs came with two outs.

-In his second rehab game, Jordan Beck went 0-for-4 with a walk. Over his first two games on his rehab stint, he is 2-for-7 with a walk and two punchouts.

-Jimmy Herron hammered his 10th homer of the year and fourth in July (last: July 13 vs. Tacoma). Recorded his fifth game with three-plus RBI (last: July 13 vs. Tacoma).

-Sean Bouchard registered two homers on the night for 15th multi-hit game of the season and eighth in his last 11 games. Has a modest five-game hitting streak (10x20). Has reached base in 21 of his last 22 games.

-Elehuris Montero recorded his 12th multi-hit game of the season and his sixth in his last seven contests. Belted his fifth homer of the year and second of the series.

-Connor Kaiser connected on his 12th multi-hit game of the year and third in his last four contests. Swatted his fourth clout of the year and second in June (also: July 10 vs. Tacoma).

-Hunter Stovall went 2-for-4 for his 17th multi-hit game and second in his last three contests.

On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes travel to Las Vegas to begin a six-game series against the Aviators beginning Tuesday at 8:05 pm MT. Neither team has announced a starter.

