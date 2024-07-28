Reno Drops Series Finale in 6-1 Loss to Las Vegas

Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (16-10, 51-50) fell 6-1 to the Las Vegas Aviators (13-13, 50-51) in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, Tommy Henry turned in a solid outing, limiting the Aviators to one run across 5 1/3 frames, walking six and striking out seven. It was a nice bounce-back performance for the lefty after allowing 11 runs in Tuesday's series opener.

Kyle Garlick reached base four times for the second time this series, collecting a base knock and three walks in four plate appearances.

Jesus Valdez made his Aces debut on Sunday, collecting two hits in the loss.

The Aces will now travel to Sacramento to take on the River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, with the series set to begin on Tuesday, June 28 at 6:45 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-5, 1 2B

Andres Chaparro: 2-for-5, 1 2B

Jesus Valdez: 2-for-4

Kyle Garlick: 1-for-2, 3 BB

Tommy Henry: 5.1 IP, 1 ER, 6 BB, 7 K

