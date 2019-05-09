Rain Postpones Shrimp and BayBears Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. - Thursday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (11-22) and the Mobile BayBears (14-18) has been postponed due to heavy rain and wet grounds at Hank Aaron Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, with the clubs playing two seven inning games on Friday, with first pitch of game one starting at 6:05 p.m. eastern (5:05 p.m. local time in Mobile). There will be a 30-minute intermission in between games one and two of the doubleheader.

Fans can listen to the games on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 5:50 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

