Lookouts Streak Ends with 6-5 Loss

The Tennessee Smokies defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts by a score of 6-5 to end the team's five-game win streak.

Lookouts catcher Tyler Stephenson got the home squad on board first with a homer in the second inning. The tater was Stephenson's second homer of the year and first of three hits on the night. The catcher is now hitting .284 on the year.

With a 1-0 lead, the Smokies surged ahead in the third with three runs. Chattanooga responded quickly with two of their own in the bottom of the third when T.J. Friedl belted an RBI triple and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Tennessee's Christian Donahue delivered the crushing blow when he hit a three run homer in the fifth off of Wyatt Strahan. The Lookouts attepmted to claw their way back into the game with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but fell short. The team ended up leaving 12 runners on base.

Tomorrow, the team is ready to win their 12th of 15th when they face the Smokies for game four. Game time for Thirsty Thursday is set for 7:15 p.m.

