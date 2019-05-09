Biscuits and Shuckers Postponed

May 9, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





BILOXI, Mis. - The Biscuits were rained out in the fourth game of their series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday night at MGM Park.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 10 at 5:35 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a five-game series against the Mississippi Braves with Family Faith Night featuring a Faith Radio Pre-game Concert and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 11 at 6:05 PM CT. The home stand will also feature Mother's Day featuring a Stemless Wine Glass Giveaway presented by Filet & Vine on Sunday, May 12; the third and final Grand Slam School Day of 2019 on Monday, May 13; and Biscuit Appreciation Day featuring an Oven Mitt Giveaway on Tuesday, May 14.

