Smokies to Host Star Wars Night: Episode II on May 24

SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the team will host another Star Wars Night at Smokies Stadium on Friday, May 24th. The evening will be Star Wars Night: Episode II presented by Advance Auto Parts.

First pitch will be at 7:00 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm.

The night will feature Star Wars characters roaming the concourse, Star Wars themed jersey auction and raffles with a portion of the proceeds benefiting United Way of Washington County, post-game fireworks, Star Wars themed graphics, music, games, and more.

The night will also feature items that will be raffled off throughout the game including Star Wars collectibles, autographed memorabilia, figurines, and more. The raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the game for only $5.

Star Wars Night: Episode II will allow fans to come enjoy a Star Wars themed evening at Smokies Stadium for the second time during the 2019 season.

For tickets and more information please visit www.smokiesbaseball.com.

