Rain Postpones High School Heritage Classic Between Raines, Ribault

February 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rain postponed Friday's second annual High School Heritage Classic presented by Rubenstein Law Firm historic Duval County Public Schools rivals William M. Raines High School and Jean Ribault High School. The game will be made up beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Tickets to the postponed High School Heritage Classic game will be good for the rescheduled contest on Tuesday, February 23.

For more information, please contact the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.