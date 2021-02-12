Rain Postpones High School Heritage Classic Between Raines, Ribault
February 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rain postponed Friday's second annual High School Heritage Classic presented by Rubenstein Law Firm historic Duval County Public Schools rivals William M. Raines High School and Jean Ribault High School. The game will be made up beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23 at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Tickets to the postponed High School Heritage Classic game will be good for the rescheduled contest on Tuesday, February 23.
For more information, please contact the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.
