Iowa Solidifies Partnership with Chicago, Joins Triple-A East League

DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs have accepted Major League Baseball's invitation to the Professional Development League (PDL) and will officially remain the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs through the 2030 season. Additionally with the restructuring of what was formally Minor League Baseball, Iowa will be one of 20 teams joining the Triple-A East league.

"For our fans and our city, we are excited to extend our long-standing partnership with the Chicago Cubs and to be a part of the Professional Development League," said Iowa Cubs President and General Manager, Sam Bernabe. "We couldn't have asked for a better partner than the Cubs through the last 40 years. We are looking forward to this new era of baseball in Des Moines."

Iowa has been a Chicago Cubs affiliate since 1981 with the organization adopting the Cubs moniker in 1982. The relationship is the third-longest between a major league team and a Triple-A counterpart. The new contract guarantees at least 50 years of collaboration between Iowa and Chicago.

"The Iowa franchise has been a vital part of our minor league system since 1981 and we are pleased this agreement guarantees the partnership will continue for at least another 10 years," said Cubs Vice President of Player Development Matt Dorey. "We want to thank Michael Gartner, Sam Bernabe and the Iowa front office for their efforts in providing a first-class experience for our players who come through Des Moines. We also want to thank the team's wonderful fans for their continued support."

In joining the Triple-A East league, Iowa will see new Midwest Division opponents in the Columbus Clippers (CLE), Indianapolis Indians (PIT), Louisville Bats (CIN), St. Paul Saints (MIN) and Toledo Mud Hens (DET). The Northeast Division league will be comprised of the Buffalo Bisons (TOR), Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PHI), Rochester Red Wings (WSH), Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (NYY), Syracuse Mets (NYM), and Worcester Red Sox (BOS). The Charlotte Knights (CWS), Durham Bulls (TB), Gwinnett Stripers (ATL), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (MIA), Memphis Redbirds (STL), Nashville Sounds (MIL) and Norfolk Tides (BAL) make up the Southeast Division.

Additional information regarding Iowa's 2021 schedule, field staff, COVID protocols and ticketing will be announced at a later date. Fans can look forward to digital ticketing, a new digital program, upgraded premium seating in what was formerly The Cub Club, and a cashless ballpark this upcoming season.

