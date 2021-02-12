IronPigs to Participate in New Triple-A East

(Allentown, PA) - Earlier today, Major League Baseball announced that all 120 Minor League Clubs offered an invitation to become Professional Development League license holders have officially agreed to accept. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, will participate in the new Triple-A East, which features 20 teams.

Triple-A East features three divisions (Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast). The IronPigs will be in the "Northeast" division with Buffalo, Rochester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Syracuse, and Worcester.

