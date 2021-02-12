Nashville Sounds Announce Affiliation with the Milwaukee Brewers

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today its Triple-A affiliation with the Milwaukee Brewers. The affiliation comes after the Sounds signed a 10-year Professional Development License (PDL) with Major League Baseball as part of the 20-team Triple-A East League.

"We are incredibly excited to officially reunite with the Milwaukee Brewers and become their Triple-A affiliate once again," said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. "When we received the invitation to partner together back in December, we heard our fans' excitement loud and clear. We're eager to re-introduce Milwaukee Brewers baseball to the City of Nashville and Sounds fans everywhere."

The Brewers play in the National League Central Division and have cumulated a 776-743 (.510) record over the last 10 seasons. Milwaukee has won two National League Central Division Championships (2011, 2018), gone to the postseason four times (2011, 2018-20) and appeared in the National League Championship Series twice (2011, 2018) during the 10-year span.

"We are excited to return to Nashville and begin a new partnership with the Sounds organization. We look forward to working with Sounds co-owner Frank Ward and the entire Nashville team to prepare our minor league players on their final stop before Milwaukee," said Milwaukee Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns.

The Sounds enjoyed 10 years as the Brewers' top affiliate from 2005-14. The 2005 season culminated with the Sounds winning the Pacific Coast League Championship - the City of Nashville's most recent championship in any sport. Nashville compiled a 723-713 (.503) record during the 10-year stretch and made three consecutive postseason berths from 2005-07. In 2007, the Sounds won 89 games, the second-most in franchise history (97 in 1980).

Former Sounds players from 2005-14 that also played for the Brewers include Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Nelson Cruz, Khris Davis, Tim Dillard, Alcides Escobar, Prince Fielder, Mike Fiers, Yovani Gallardo, Scooter Gennett, J.J. Hardy, Corey Hart, Jeremy Jeffress, Brandon Kintzler, Jonathan Lucroy, Martin Maldanado, Jimmy Nelson, Manny Parra and Rickie Weeks.

Rick Sweet will be the manager of the Nashville Sounds for the 2021 season. Sweet is joined by pitching coach Jim Henderson, hitting coach Al LeBoeuf, coach Ned Yost IV, athletic trainer Lanning Tucker and strength and conditioning specialist Andrew Emmick.

Nashville will play in the Southeast Division of the Triple-A East League. The rest of the division includes the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox), Durham Bulls (Tamp Bay Rays), Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins), Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) and Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles).

Years Major League Affiliate (League, Level) Record

1978-1979 Cincinnati Reds (Southern, AA) 147-138 (.516)

1980-1984 New York Yankees (Southern, AA) 417-306 (.577)

1985-1986 Detroit Tigers (American Association, AAA) 139-144 (.491)

1987-1992 Cincinnati Reds (American Association, AAA) 429-433 (.498)

1993-1997 Chicago White Sox (American Association, AAA) 383-334 (.534)

1998-2004 Pittsburgh Pirates (Pacific Coast, AAA) 490-504 (.493)

2005-2014 Milwaukee Brewers (Pacific Coast, AAA) 723-713 (.503)

2015-2018 Oakland Athletics (Pacific Coast, AAA) 289-276 (.512)

2019-2020 Texas Rangers (Pacific Coast, AAA) 66-72 (.478)

Milwaukee Brewers Top 10 Prospects (MLB.com)

Name, Pos. 2019 Team(s) 2019 Statistics

Garrett Mitchell, OF UCLA N/A

Brice Turang, INF Carolina (A+, Wisconsin (A) .256, 22 XBH, 37 RBI in 129 G

Ethan Small, LHP Wisconsin (A) 0-2, 0.86 ERA in 21.0 IP

Mario Feliciano, C Biloxi (AA), Carolina (A+) .270, 19 HR, 81 RBI in 119 G

Tristen Lutz, OF Carolina (A+) .255, 13 HR, 54 RBI in 112 G

Aaron Ashby, LHP Carolina (A+), Wisconsin (A) 5-10, 3.50 ERA in 126.0 IP

Antoine Kelly, LHP Wisconsin (A), AZL Brewers (R) 0-1, 2.84 ERA in 31.2 IP

Eduardo Garcia, INF DSL Brewers (R) .313, 3 XBH, 3 RBI in 10 G

Hedbert Perez, OF Did Not Play Did Not Play

Corey Ray, OF San Antonio (AAA), Biloxi (AA), AZL Brewers (R) .218, 8 HR, 25 RBI in 69 G

The Sounds and Texas Rangers entered into a four-year Player Development Contract that was scheduled to run from 2019-2022 but the two organizations only had one season together due to the cancelled 2020 season. Round Rock is now the Triple-A affiliate for the Rangers.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

