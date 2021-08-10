Railroaders Snap Losing Skid, Best Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Noah Vaughan cracked an early three-run homer to give Cleburne a lead they would not relinquish, as the Railroaders snapped a six-game losing skid with a 6-3 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Tuesday night at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Vaughan's homer capped off a two-out rally for Cleburne (40-34) in the top of the fourth. With the bases empty, D.J. Peterson was hit by a pitch and Chase Simpson worked a walk. On 2-2, Vaughan slammed a pitch from Sioux Falls starter Tyler Garkow over the wall in right field for a 3-0 lead that Cleburne would carry the rest of the way.

After Sioux Falls (27-48) pulled two runs back in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run single from Cade Gotta, Peterson had the answer for Cleburne in the sixth. Following a double from Ramon Hernandez, he yanked a pitch just fair up the left field line for a two-run home run that restored the Railroaders lead to three. It was Peterson's first home run since joining Cleburne.

Osvaldo Martinez drove in Cleburne's final run of the night in the top of the seventh with an infield single, increasing the margin to 6-2.

Jabari Henry sliced the deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the eighth with a two-out RBI double.

Edward Cruz was able to notch his sixth save with a scoreless bottom of the ninth, though not without some drama. Sioux Falls put two runners on with one out, but a chopping ground ball up the middle from pinch-hitter Daryl Myers turned into a game-ending double play turned by Martinez.

Jheyson Manzueta (6-3) earned the win for Cleburne with five strong innings of work, striking out six and allowing just four hits. Michael Krauza and Landon Holifield each turned in a scoreless inning of relief, with Krauza striking out the side in the seventh.

Garkow (3-8) took the loss for Sioux Falls, allowing all six runs over 6.1 innings.

The Railroaders and Canaries continue the series with a special 12:05 PM start time on Wednesday. Left-hander Michael Gunn (4-4, 4.86) starts for Cleburne, while Sioux Falls counters with right-hander Angel Ventura (6-6, 5.56).

