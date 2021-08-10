All Monarchs in Series Opening Loss

Sioux City, IA - The Kansas City Monarchs in part to Colin Willis' big night of four hits and six RBI, beat the Sioux City Explorers on Tuesday to open up a four game series in three days by a final score of 12-3.

Sioux City took a very brief lead in the bottom of the second when Sebastian Zawada singled with two outs to drive home Joseph Monge giving the X's a 1-0 lead.

However the lead was short lived as Charcer Burks crushed a two run home run in the top of the third to immediately put the Monarchs ahead 2-1. Kansas City added another pair of runs in the fourth on a Colin Willis single and a Alexis Olmeda two out double to push their lead to 4-1.

The X's pulled it close in the fourth after Monge walked and stole a base he scored on a Blake Tiberi single to trim the Monarchs lead to 4-2.

But Kansas City broke it open in the fifth as the first six men to the plate reached. Casey Gillaspie drew a bases loaded walk and then back to back two run singles from Ibandel Isabel and Willis broke it open to a 9-2 Monarch lead.

Taking the loss for the X's was Brett Adcock (3-8) who surrendered eight runs on nine hits in four innings. He struck out just one and walked three.

Holding the X's offense at bay after being handed the large lead was Keyvius Sampson (2-0) who earned the win and quality start as he tossed six innings allowing two runs on three hits with six punch outs and four walks.

The Monarchs added three more runs in the seventh when Willis mashed a three run home run to put Kansas City up 12-2. It was Willis' second four hit game of the season and a season high six RBI.

Sioux City was able to tally one final run in the bottom of the seventh when Michael Lang who reached on a single scored on a wild pitch to give the contest it's final score of 12-3.

The X's and Monarchs will meet for a doubleheader on Wednesday as part of a makeup of the rain out on May 27th. First pitch for game one will be at 5:05 pm, and the game will be single admission with the two games being seven innings each. The Explorers will throw rookie lefty Tyler Koch (0-0, 2.76) for one of the two games and are TBA for the other one. Kansas City will send right-handers Justin Shafer (5-3, 5.00) and Jake Matthys (7-1, 6.09) to the mound.

