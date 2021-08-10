Milkmen Reverse Fortunes in Return Home

August 10, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







Franklin, WI - Myles Smith picked up his league-leading 11th win of the season on the mound and the Milwaukee Milkmen defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs 3-1 on Monday. The victory gives Smith 14 victories during his Milkmen tenure, the most in franchise history.

The game was also historical because it marked the first time Lincoln had ever visited Franklin Field, as the stadium was under construction when the cross-division foes faced off in 2019.

After a quiet first few outs from both teams, the Milkmen let the Saltdogs know they would not get a warm welcome to Franklin Field in the bottom of the second. Left fielder Trey Martin began the inning with a single off Saltdogs starter John Richy. The Atlanta native swiped second and eventually came across to score on an infield single from Aaron Hill.

After Myles Smith silenced their bats in the first 3 innings, the Saltdogs put Curt Smith and David Vidal on the corners with no outs in the fourth. After Smith hit Lincoln first baseman Yanio Perez with a pitch, Zak Taylor flew out to deep center to push Smith across.

The Milkmen made an unconventional double play in the top of the fifth, when Josh Altmann struck out. While the Lincoln shortstop whiffed, Justin Byrd stole third but got caught in a rundown between third and home for a 2-5-2 double play.

Milwaukee scored some security runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brett Vertigan and Logan Trowbridge started off the inning with singles, following was Adam Brett Walker who hit a ground rule double to score Vertigan. Trowbridge scored on a sac fly from first baseman David Washington, making the score 3-1 Milkmen.

The Milkmen put two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh with Richy still on the mound for the Saltdogs. Trowbridge zapped a line drive that seemed like it would bring home a run, but Altmann made a snag to keep the score 3-1 Milwaukee.

Ryan Boyer relieved Myles Smith after his 7 inning, 8 strikeout outing. The call to the bullpen proved to be stress-free, as Boyer mowed down the Saltdogs in order in the 8th inning.

"Honestly I try not to think too much about it because once you start letting that creep in things start going bad. I just try to trust my defense throw strikes and just compete," said Smith. "The other guys are striking out 15 a game, I'm just trying to do my job," the Milkmen started added, laughing.

The fresh faced Milkmen ended Monday's game in a 3-1 victory and look to steal another victory Tuesday at 6:35 pm at Franklin Field.

Tickets and more information at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 10, 2021

Milkmen Reverse Fortunes in Return Home - Milwaukee Milkmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.