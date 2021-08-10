American Association Game Recaps

August 10, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release







Cleburne 6, Sioux Falls 3

The Cleburne Railroaders (40-34) topped the Sioux Falls Canaries 6-3 in the first game of their series on Tuesday night.

CF Noah Vaughn hit a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to open the scoring for the Railroaders. In the fifth, CF Cade Gotta (3-for-4) singled home 1B Trey Michalczewski and C Garrett Hope to pull back within one run but, in the sixth, DH D.J. Peterson hit a two-run shot to push the lead back to three runs.

SS Osvaldo Martinez added an RBI single for the Railroaders in the seventh and Gotta scored one final run for the Canaries in the eighth on a double from DH Jabari Henry.

Kane County 8, Fargo-Moorhead 4

The Kane County Cougars (37-38) used a five-run eighth to beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 8-4.

The Cougars were leading 3-2 heading into the top of the eighth inning before they pulled away. DH Mark Karaviotis (2-for-5) hit a lead-off homer in the eighth and three batters later, C Josh Rolette (2-for-5) hit a two-run double. After a 3B Gavin LaValley (3-for-4) single, 1B Kacy Clemens (2-for-4) doubled home Rolette and LaValley scored on a sac fly from LF Mitch Reeves.

In the home half of the inning, 2B Jordan George bounced out to allow C Manuel Boscan to score and 3B Leobaldo Pina touched the plate after a sac fly from LF Kevin Krause.

Kansas City 12, Sioux City 3

The Kansas City Monarchs (51-24) racked up 12 runs on 13 hits as they dropped the SIoux City Explorers 12-3 on Tuesday night.

The Monarchs saw hits from eight different batters including LF Colin Willis, who had a monster night at the plate. He finished the game 4-for-5 with six RBIs including a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning. CF Charcer Burks added a 2-for-4 showing with a two-run homer and RF Gabriel Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a run.

For the Explorers, 2B Blake Tiberi went 2-for-4 with an RBI and CF Joseph Monge scored two of the team's three runs.

Starting pitcher Keyvius Sampson earned the win for the Monarchs as he threw six innings and allowed two runs on three hits while striking out six batters.

Winnipeg at Chicago -- Postponed/Rain

The game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and the Chicago Dogs was postponed due to rain. The contest will be made up tomorrow, August 11, 2021 as a part of a doubleheader scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m.

Lincoln 0, Milwaukee 0 -- Suspended/Rain

The game between the Lincoln Saltdogs and the Milwaukee Milkmen was suspended due to rain after two scoreless innings. The contest will resume tomorrow, August 11, 2021 as a part of a doubleheader set to begin at 4:00 p.m.

Houston 3, Gary SouthShore 1 -- Suspended/Rain

The game between the Houston Apollos and the Gary SouthShore RailCats was suspended due to rain with the Apollos leading 3-1. The game will be resumed tomorrow, August 11, 2021 at 4:10. The regularly scheduled contest for Wednesday will now be seven innings.

