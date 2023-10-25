Railers Drop First Road Game of the Season 5-2 to Admirals

October 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers' Blade Jenkins in action

Norfolk, VA - The Worcester Railers HC (1-2-0-0, 2pts) lost to the Norfolk Admirals (1-1-0-1, 3pts), on Wednesday night by the final score of 5-2 in front of a crowd of 2,489 at Norfolk Scope Arena. The Railers are back at the Norfolk Scope Arena again against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, October 27th at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Admirals got on the board first after Thomas Caron (1-0-1) scored his first of the season. Zach White (1-0-1) notched his first as a Railer after beating an icing call and tied the game 1-1. Norfolk struck back with four unanswered goals, grabbing a 5-1 lead. Keeghan Howdeshell (1-0-1) tipped in a shot from Blade Jenkins on the power play for his first in a Railers jersey to give the game its final score of 5-2.

The Admirals totaled three goals in the first period, as Thomas Caron (1st), Ryan Foss (1st) and Justin Young (1st) all got on the scoreboard for Norfolk. Penalties hurt Worcester in the first, as they allowed one goal as a penalty was expiring, and another on the Norfolk power play. Zach White, who beat out four icing calls on Wednesday night, got to a puck off of the end boards. White would elevate the puck past Thomas Milic in net for Norfolk to tie the game 1-1 at the time. Shots in the period favored Norfolk 11-4.

Norfolk scored the only goal of the second period off the skate of Mathieu Roy (2nd). Mark Liwiski barreled down the right side and rifled one off Roy's skate, who was tied up out in front, ricocheting into the net to make it a 4-1 game. Worcester got the brunt of the chances and shots in the second, but couldn't beat Milic in net for Norfolk. Shots in the second were 16-3 for Worcester, and 20-14 on the game in the Railers favor.

Each team tallied one in the third period. Griffin Mendel (1st) lifted a puck from the left point on a dump-in that beat Tikkanen and made it 5-1 Norfolk. Keeghan Howdeshell (1st) managed to screen Milic and redirect a puck past his left shoulder on the power play to give Worcester their second of the night, and the game its final score of 5-2.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Mathieu Roy (1-1-2, +2, 1 shot), 2nd Star: Ryan Foss (1-1-2, 1 shot), 1st Star: Thomas Milic (25 saves, 2 GA, .926 SV%) ... Final shots were 27-21 in favor of Worcester... Thomas Milic (1-0-0-1) made 25 saves on 27 shots for Norfolk... Henrik Tikkanen (1-1-0) made 16 saves on 21 shots for Worcester, while Tristan Lennox served as the backup... Worcester went 1-for-5 on the power play while Norfolk went 1-for-3... Adam Goodsir (DNP), Riley Piercey (DNP), Ryan Verrier (DNP), Connor Welsh (DNP), and Jack Quinlivan (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Keeghan Howdeshell recorded his 100th career point... Zsombor Garat and Trevor Cosgrove led the Railers in shots with 5.

