ECHL Transactions - October 25
October 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 25, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Tulsa:
Rylan Toth, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Indy:
Anthony Firriolo, D from Atlanta
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Delete Landon Cato, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)
Delete Erik Atchison, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)
Idaho:
Add Cooper Jones, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ben Zloty, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Chad Nychuk, D assigned by Abbotsford
Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Nordqvist, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)
Maine:
Add Curtis Hall, F assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete Gabe Guertler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)
Norfolk:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
Add Justin Young, F activated from reserve
Delete Carson Musser, D placed on reserve
Delete Blake Murray, F recalled by Carolina
Rapid City:
Delete Jarrod Gourley, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Nicolas Lariviere, F activated from reserve
Delete John Parker-Jones, F recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Add Julian Junca, G assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Delete Julian Junca, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Zsombor Garat, D activated from reserve
Add Anthony Callin, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Welsh, D placed on reserve
Delete Adam Goodsir, F placed on reserve
