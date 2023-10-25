ECHL Transactions - October 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 25, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Tulsa:

Rylan Toth, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Indy:

Anthony Firriolo, D from Atlanta

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Delete Landon Cato, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)

Delete Erik Atchison, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)

Idaho:

Add Cooper Jones, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ben Zloty, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Chad Nychuk, D assigned by Abbotsford

Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Nordqvist, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)

Maine:

Add Curtis Hall, F assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Gabe Guertler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)

Norfolk:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Add Justin Young, F activated from reserve

Delete Carson Musser, D placed on reserve

Delete Blake Murray, F recalled by Carolina

Rapid City:

Delete Jarrod Gourley, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Nicolas Lariviere, F activated from reserve

Delete John Parker-Jones, F recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Add Julian Junca, G assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Julian Junca, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Zsombor Garat, D activated from reserve

Add Anthony Callin, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Welsh, D placed on reserve

Delete Adam Goodsir, F placed on reserve

