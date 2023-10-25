Behind Wednesday Night Crowd, Admirals Get First Win of 2023-24 Season
October 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals returned to Norfolk Scope for the first time since April and they did not disappoint. The Admirals scored five goals on route to a comfortable 5-2 win over the Worcester Railers on Wednesday night.
It took just 65 seconds for the Admirals to score, as Thomas Caron scored his first as an Admiral on a five-hole backhand shot. Shortly thereafter, Zach White scored his first as a Railer going over the shoulder of Norfolk starting goaltender, Thomas Milic.
From there, the Admirals ceased complete momentum on goals from Ryan Foss, Justin Young, and Mathieu Roy. For Young, he was making his Admirals debut and saw time on the man advantage and penalty kill. As for Roy, he was officially named the 2023-24 team captain upon arrival to the rink for puck drop.
The Railers could not solve Milic in the second period to gain any of the momentum back from Norfolk. Milic made 16 saves in his first professional victory on Wednesday night.
Admirals defenseman Griffin Mendel added his first ECHL goal at the beginning of the third period to make it 5-1. Despite a Railers response at 11:25, Worcester couldn't mustard up any more offense and the Admirals skated away with the win
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
3. Mathieu Roy (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)
2. Ryan Foss (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)
1. Thomas Milic, 25 saves on 27 shots for his first pro win)
What's Next
The Admirals will go to battle again with the Railers ay 7:05 p.m. on Friday night from Norfolk Scope.
Friday, October 27
Worcester Railers @ Norfolk Admirals
Puck Drops: 7:05 PM EDT
