RailCats Walk-It-Off in Series Finale

GARY, Ind.- For the sixth time this season, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (15-19) won on a walk-off hit, beating the Kane County Cougars 5-4 in the series finale of a four game slate at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

With one down and two on base in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jesus Marriaga drilled a long fly ball to center field that dropped on the warning track to plate Tom Walraven and walk things off for the RailCats.

The RailCats entered the ninth down 4-3, but a rally against Jake Cosart tied things up before Marriaga won the game on his second walk-off of the season.

Cosart walked the first two batters of the frame, and Walraven drove in MJ Rookard on a fielder's choice to tie things up at four a piece with only one out in the ninth. Marriaga's single was the sole hit that Casart allowed as he suffered the loss over 0.1 innings of work.

Rookard and Marriaga each recorded multi-hit days at the plate for the RailCats as Rookard posted a two-RBI performance at the dish in the win.

In relief, Nolan Clenney earned the win as the righty faced five and retired five with three strikeouts. Clenney's ERA dropped to 0.93 in his first win of the season.

Both starters earned no decisions on the day, as RailCats' Tasker Strobel went four and allowed one run on three hits while Cougars' Andrew Stout threw three scoreless with just two hits.

In attendance at the Steel Yard, 3,967 RailCats' fans joined us at the Steel Yard for the Wednesday matinee series finale against the Kane County Cougars.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats have the day off Thursday before taking to the road for a six-game road trip. Gary SouthShore will take on the Sioux Falls Canaries in a three-game set on Friday, June 25 at 7:05 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

