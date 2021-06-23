Bennett Blasts Two Home Runs in Two Games During Unlikely Return to Baseball

T.J. Bennett's eyes widened as he saw a belt-high breaking ball. He jumped on the pitch and punched it to the opposite field over the leftfield wall.

In just his eighth at-bat of the season, the Dogs could feel his impact.

His second home run in his first two games for the Dogs ignited a rally that ultimately led to a Ryan Lidge walk-off single in the 11th inning to defeat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 6-5. As Bennett rounded second base, he remembers almost cracking a smile, which he said doesn't happen very often during games.

"I was like, 'Wow, this is pretty fun,'" Bennett said. "The coolest part for me was I touched home, and I looked up and saw my wife sitting there."

These emotions were especially strong for Bennett on June 19 because until recently, he thought his playing career was over.

Bennett was an American Association All-Star for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in 2019 when he batted .283 with 12 home runs and 54 RBI. But in 2020, Bennett accepted a job to become an assistant baseball coach at Illinois State University.

Bennett said at the time, he was 100 percent sure his baseball career was over. Illinois State head coach Steve Holm knew Bennett as a youngster when he played for Bennett's father Jim in the minor leagues. This relationship aided Bennett in joining the RedBirds staff.

His intent was to stay at Illinois State as a coach, but things changed after two seasons on the coaching staff. During this time, Bennett spent a lot of time evaluating himself as a player and helping younger players work towards their dreams.

This removed perspective allowed Bennett to see things more objectively and be honest with himself. He said this helped realize areas where he could improve, which at times can be difficult during the grind of a baseball season.

"A lot of times when you're playing it's hard because your emotions are engaged and it matters because you care about it," Bennett said. "Stepping away and looking at it usually helps."

After taking time to reflect, Bennett came to the conclusion that he wanted to play again. By going through the transition of giving up baseball and being comfortable with that reality, Bennett was able to recognize what is important to him not only as an athlete, but as a person.

"I appreciate [baseball] so much more," Bennett said. "I also think I'm more intentional about not letting it become more than just a game."

Bennett's father Jim knew Butch Hobson when the two managed in the American Association simultaneously, which is why Jim suggested that T.J. reach out to Hobson. T.J. and his wife have a baby on the way and wanted to stay close to home, making the Dogs a perfect fit.

When Bennett and Hobson first talked, Hobson said he was looking for someone who can move around the diamond. Most of Bennett's experience comes at second base, third base and outfield, but he can also play shortstop and first base, deeming himself the "ultimate utility guy."

"It's fun for me to move around," Bennett said. "It fits in nicely with the guys that we have because it gives guys a day off here and there and keeps guys fresh."

Since joining the Dogs on June 18, Bennett is batting .444 in 18 at-bats with two home runs. Bennett's main focus has been keeping things simple at the plate. Playing professional baseball since 2014, Bennett understands the ups and downs of a baseball season and is trying to stay levelheaded during his impressive start.

And after leading the Dogs to two wins over the RailCats with two long balls, he has been a welcome member to the Dogs clubhouse.

"The locker room is great," Bennett said. "It has been really easy with me joining this squad, so as far as that goes it's just fun to be a part of these wins."

