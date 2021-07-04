RailCats Avoid Sweep with Win over Goldeyes

GARY, IN - The Gary SouthShore RailCats defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (18-23) by a score of 13-3 at U.S. Steel Yard Sunday evening.

With the victory, the RailCats (19-24) avoided a three-game series sweep at the hands of the Goldeyes.

Gary opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Daniel Lingua hit a two-out triple to centre field to drive in Zach Welz. Lingua then scored on an Alec Olund single that made the score 2-0 RailCats.

Winnipeg promptly tied the game in their next at-bat when Wes Darvill drove in Raul Navarro with a single to centre field and Austin Rei doubled home Logan Hill to even the contest at 2-2.

The RailCats went back in front in the bottom of the second as Thomas McCarthy came home on an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Jacob Talamante. Welz then singled to left field to score Tyler Van Marter and give Gary a 4-2 lead.

Van Marter would drive in Hayden Schilling with a double in the home half of the third inning to make the score 5-2 in favour of the RailCats.

Neither team would score again until Kevin Lachance led off the top of the seventh inning with a home run down the left field line, cutting Gary's lead to 5-3.

The RailCats sent 13 batters to the plate in the eighth inning, scoring eight times. Schilling, McCarthy, and Van Marter all hit two-run doubles in the frame. Van Marter would come home on a throwing error before Lingua rounded out the scoring with an RBI single that gave Gary a 13-3 advantage.

Greg Harris (0-3), who was used as an opener by the Goldeyes, pitched one inning in a losing effort. Gary starter Jack Alkire (3-4) earned the win while Tasker Strobel, who entered the game with just a two-run lead, was credited with his first career save.

The Goldeyes return to their temporary home of Jackson, Tennessee where they will begin a ten-game homestand against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Jorge Gonzalez (2-3, 6.23) will start the series opener for Winnipeg. The RedHawks have not announced their rotation for the three-game series. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/U.S. border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

