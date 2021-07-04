American Association Game Recaps

Fargo-Moorhead 13 Milwaukee 3

Seven strong innings (6 H, 2 ER, BB, 6 K) from starter Logan Nissen was supported by a seventeen-hit attack as the RedHawks (26-18) completed a sweep of the Milkmen (25-17) with a 13-3 win on Sunday. Fargo-Moorhead scored twelve runs in the third through seventh innings, scoring in each frame, including homers by Kevin Krause, Jordan George, and John Silviano. Brett Vertigan and Tony Rosselli homered for Milwaukee.

Chicago 8 Houston 2

A four-run fifth inning blew open a 1-0 game and the Dogs (26-17) swept the Apollos (7-35) with an 8-2 win on Sunday. Three singles and an error led to the big inning and Chicago would add on in the seventh with a two-run K.C. Hobson homer. Garrett Christman (5.2 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, BB, 3 K) earned the win. Brian Dansereau and Yelier Peguero (3 for 3) knocked in runs for Houston.

Kansas City 14 Lincoln 11

A five-run bottom of the eighth proved decisive in a see-saw battle that saw the Monarchs (24-17) split the series with the Saltdogs (20-21) with a 14-11 win on Sunday. After Yanio Perez gave Lincoln the lead in the top of the eighth with a two-run homer, Kansas City responded with five runs on only two hits, including Gabriel Guerrero's eventual game-winning single. Ryan Grotjohn and Kevin Santa homered for Kansas City while Lincoln got longballs from Josh Altmann (third straight game with HR) and Curt Smith along with Perez.

Cleburne 8 Sioux Falls 6

Seven runs from the second to the fourth inning were enough as the Railroaders (23-19) held on to beat the Canaries (18-22) 8-6 on Sunday. In the second, Cleburne got two run-scoring hits and two bases-loaded walks to grab the early lead. Colton Pogue added to the lead in the third with an RBI single, before two more runs scored in the fourth. Alay Lago's double was the only one of Cleburne's fourteen hit that went for extra bases.

Gary SouthShore 13 Winnipeg 3

Jack Alkire allowed just one earned run in 6.1 IP, and the Railcats (19-24) pounded seven extra base hits in a 13-3 rout of the Goldeyes (18-23) on Sunday. In a 5-3 game in the last of the eighth, Gary SouthShore blew the game open by scoring eight runs on just four hits, highlighted by three run-scoring doubles consecutively. Kevin LaChance had a seventh inning solo homer for Winnipeg.

Sioux City 13 Kane County 7

Sebastian Zawada broke a 7-7 tie in the fifth with a solo homer and the Explorers (26-16) had eleven hits in a 13-7 win over the Cougars (21-23) on Sunday night. An early slugfest saw Sioux City take a 5-0 lead before Kane County responded with four runs in the third, and three runs in the fifth to tie the game at 7. Gavin LaValley homered for the Cougars.

