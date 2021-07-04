Canaries Return to Birdcage After Week-Long Road Trip

CLEBURNE - Wyatt Ulrich and Cade Gotta combined for six hits, but the Canaries dropped their series finale at The Depot 8-6 Sunday vs. the Railroaders. The Birds will return home for a six-day, seven-game homestand starting Tuesday at 7:05 vs. the Kansas City Monarchs.

Ulrich extended his hit streak to 23 games in the loss. He has now reached base in 27 straight games. He finished with two runs scored plus an RBI in addition to three singles. Gotta notched a pair of doubles, scored a run and recorded an RBI. Mitch Glasser finished with two hits and scored twice.

Colby Wyatt (1-3) suffered the loss after allowing five runs (five earned) in 2.1 innings as the Sioux Falls starter. He gave out five walks while striking out three. Garrett Alexander (5-4) earned the win for the Railroaders after going six innings. He limited the Canaries to three runs (three earned) while striking out four and walking five.

Trailing 7-1 after six, the Canaries rallied for three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to draw within 7-6. A key inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the eighth helped Cleburne stanche the rally. The Canaries left 15 on base. Charlie Hasty, DJ Sharabi and Caleb Frare combined for 4.1 innings of one-run relief to keep the Canaries in the game late.

The Birds (18-23) return to The Birdcage Tuesday vs. the Kansas City Monarchs (24-17). Starters for both teams are TBA. Live broadcasts of the contest will be available via Fox Sports 98.1 FM and American Association Baseball TV.

