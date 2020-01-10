Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (7-13-4) vs Bulls (7-13-4) - 7:05 PM

January 10, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(7-13-4), T-9th SPHL, 18 Pts

BIRMINGHAM BULLS

(7-13-4), T-9th SPHL, 18 Pts

Friday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Nolan Bloyer| Linesmen: Jason Messimore, Thomas Parynik

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs went back-and-forth with the Fayetteville Marksmen and were tied, 2-2, after overtime and regulation but it was Roanoke who came away victorious in the shootout and took the extra point, 3-2, Saturday night at the Crown Coliseum. Henry Dill made 36 saves on 38 shots and Josh Nenadal and Colton Wolter both scored. Austin Daae netted the shootout game-winner in the eighth round.

REUNITED, DOES IT FEEL SO GOOD?: Four players will have the chance to face their former teams for the first time this weekend as Birmingham's roster features former Rail Yard Dawgs Shayne Morrissey, Aaron Huffnagle and Stephen Klein and the Dawgs employ former Bull Austin Daae. Morrissey had four goals and five assists in ten games for Roanoke and since being traded for Daae has four assists in ten games for Birmingham. Daae scored one goal in ten games with the Bulls and has four goals and an assist in nine games for the Dawgs. Huffnagle put up three goals and two assists in 13 games as a Rail Yard Dawg and joined Birmingham following his release. For the Bulls he has two goals in five games. Klein was waived by the Dawgs in November after posting a 1-3-1 mark with a 4.59 GAA and .884 SV%. With Birmingham he has allowed seven goals on 58 shots over two starts, both losses.

POWER OUTAGE: The Rail Yard Dawgs went 0-for-1 on the power play on Saturday and are now without a power play goal in their last 29 chances. Roanoke last scored a power play goal in its 3-1 win over Fayetteville on December 12. After that game, the Dawgs were second in the SPHL on the power play at 25%. They are now fifth at 16.7%.

ON A STREAK: Colton Wolter scored in the third period of Saturday's shootout win in Fayetteville, thus extending his point streak to seven games. He is now one game shy of both the Rail Yard Dawgs season-high and franchise record of eight. Mac Jansen notched an eight-game point streak earlier in the season that matched Jackson Brewer's eight-game streak from 2016. Wolter has five goals and four assists in his last seven games and leads the team with 11 goals and 18 points.

ODDS AND ENDS: Friday marks the second of five meetings in the season series between the Dawgs and the Bulls. It will be the final game in Roanoke, the remaining three will be played at the Pelham Civic Complex...Birmingham played on Wednesday night at home and erased a three-goal deficit in the third to force OT but fell to Knoxville in a shootout, 5-4. The Bulls traveled overnight after that game and have been in town since Thursday morning...the Rail Yard Dawgs have had three consecutive games go to overtime and are now 4-4 in said games this season, including a 3-1 mark in shootouts.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs and Bulls will complete the second half of their home-and-home set on Saturday night at Pelham. Puck drop at the Pelham Civic Complex is scheduled for 8:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.