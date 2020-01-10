Thunderbolts Fall to Ice Flyers, 4-0

January 10, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





It was a tough night for the Thunderbolts, as despite a slight shot advantage, they would lose to the Ice Flyers, 4-0. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, January 17th, as they host the Quad City Storm. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT, buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Braden Ostepchuk made 18 saves in the loss, and Noah Corson picked up a fight in his first game with Evansville. These two teams meet again tomorrow night at the Bay Center, at 7:05 pm CT.

