Bulls Drop Tough Game on the Road
January 10, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
ROANOKE, VA - Birmingham loses to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 4-5 on the road in the Berglund Center
Notable players for Birmingham:
Mike Davis - 1G 1A
Jacob Barber - 2A
Artt Brey closed the night with 20 saves in net for the Bulls.
UPCOMING GAMES:
Saturday January 11
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
7:00pm cst
-----
Friday January 16
at Huntsville Havoc
Von Braun Center - Huntsville, Alabama
7:00pm cst
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2020
- Bulls Drop Tough Game on the Road - Birmingham Bulls
- Preview: Mayhem vs. Fayetteville Marksmen (Game 27) - Macon Mayhem
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (7-13-4) vs Bulls (7-13-4) - 7:05 PM - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Bulls Stories
- Bulls Drop Tough Game on the Road
- Bulls Lose in Shoot Out
- Bulls Come up Short in Pelham
- Bulls Drop First Game of Series with Peoria
- Bulls Defeat Macon 5-1