Bulls Drop Tough Game on the Road

January 10, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





ROANOKE, VA - Birmingham loses to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 4-5 on the road in the Berglund Center

Notable players for Birmingham:

Mike Davis - 1G 1A

Jacob Barber - 2A

Artt Brey closed the night with 20 saves in net for the Bulls.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday January 11

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:00pm cst

-----

Friday January 16

at Huntsville Havoc

Von Braun Center - Huntsville, Alabama

7:00pm cst

