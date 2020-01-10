Preview: Mayhem vs. Fayetteville Marksmen (Game 27)

Mayhem Earn First Road Point

Last Saturday night, the Mayhem were faced with an unnerving challenge after winning a franchise record-setting five straight on home ice. They travelled to the Pensacola Bay Center, a building in which the hosts held a 9-1-1 record and had a recent history of success against Macon.

An extremely tight and low-scoring game took place on Saturday night, with the Mayhem trailing by a 1-0 score for the majority of the contest. With just over four minutes remaining in regulation, David Powlowski was fed a cross-crease pass by Jarret Kup at the right side of the net. He buried his second goal of the weekend and forced overtime. Jesse Kessler ended Macon's bid for its first road victory of the season with just 11 seconds remaining in extra time. While the Mayhem did not get the road victory, they took a significant step in the right direction by taking three points out of four against a top team in the SPHL, and earned their first road point of the season.

The Matchup

The Fayetteville Marksmen come to Macon for the third time this season, having edged the Mayhem by a goal in two previous contests. The last time the Mayhem lost a home game was against Fayetteville, when the Marksmen exploded for three goals within a span of 1:37 in the second period.

Fayetteville has been engaged in a high number of close games lately. Six of their last eight tilts have been decided in overtime or a shootout, including their last three. They lost both decisions last weekend by a single goal in a home-and-home series with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, but remained in good shape in the standings by taking a point on each night.

Historically, the Marksmen have struggled in games played at the Macon Centreplex. This season, however, they've managed a 2-0-0 record. They will be eager to prolong that streak, while the Mayhem attempt to extend their longest home-winning streak in franchise history to six games.

Denomme Returns

Mayhem forward Dylan Denomme is set to make his return to action tonight. He practiced with the team for most of the week after being officially signed on Tuesday. Denomme returns to Macon with a chip on his shoulder, having played for the Mayhem during the 2017-18 season and helping the team reach the President's Cup Semi-Finals. He registered a respectable 28 points (13G, 15A) in 40 total games played for the Mayhem, and spent all of last season playing in Strasbourg for France's top professional league. The sizable forward will likely play an integral role for the Mayhem on the right side of the ice going forward. He is expected to don the #96.

90's Night / Marvel Super Hero Night

This weekend includes 90's Night and Marvel Super Hero Night on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Denim, novelty candies, and more will be in store tonight, and specialty jerseys will be worn tomorrow. The jerseys will be sold at a live auction in the Centreplex lobby following the game.

