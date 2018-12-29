Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (11-11-0) vs Mayhem (17-4-3) - 7:05 PM

December 29, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(11-11-0), 6th SPHL, 22 Pts

MACON MAYHEM

(17-4-3), 1st SPHL, 37 Pts

Saturday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Cameron Fleming| Linesmen: Derek Howard, Matt Fox

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs fell in an early 2-0 hole and could not climb out as they were defeated by the Knoxville Ice Bears, 5-2, Friday night in Knoxville. Roanoke got goals from Cody Dion and Jeff Jones in the loss.

NO REST FOR...WELL, ANYBODY: Saturday's game is the third of a stretch of four games in six days for the Rail Yard Dawgs. The Rail Yard Dawgs will take Sunday off before returning to the ice on Monday against the Ice Bears. Macon meanwhile is playing its third game in four days. The Mayhem were on the ice on Wednesday, took Thursday off, then fell in Fayetteville on Friday, 1-0.

REINFORCEMENTS ON THE BLUE LINE: The Dawgs' defense corps got a boost on Friday as Travis Armstrong was returned from the ECHL's Reading Royals. Armstrong spent two weeks in Reading but did not appear in a game. In seven games with Roanoke this season he has recorded four assists.

YOYO BARONE: Brad Barone was called up to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers on Friday, just two days after he was returned from a two-month stint with the Norfolk Admirals. Barone had gone 1-3-1 with a 3.73 GAA and .890 SV% during his time in Norfolk. He spent training camp with the Growlers before being returned to Roanoke to start the season. Barone is the reigning SPHL Goaltender of the Year- he was 15-15-2 with a 2.93 GAA and league-leading .917 SV% last season.

SPREAD THE WEALTH: Cody Dion's goal on Friday was his ninth of the season, evening him with Colin Murray for the team lead. Murray and Dion are also tied for second on the team in points with 16. Seven Roanoke skaters have 14 points or more. The one outlier is Maxime Guyon, who put up 13 points over eight games to open the season before landing on IR. Guyon is once again on the active roster but has missed the last 14 games.

TOUGH FOE: Despite losing its past two games, Macon sits in first place in the SPHL with 37 points. The Mayhem have been strong against the Dawgs- Roanoke is 1-3-0 and 0-3-0 at home.

PENALTY KILL WOES: Roanoke's struggles in killing off penalties continued on Friday night as it allowed two power play goals in three chances during the 5-2 loss in Knoxville. The Rail Yard Dawgs PK now sits at 72.3%, last in the ten team SPHL. Roanoke is just 17-for-28 on the penalty kill in its last eight games and it has killed off only two of seven penalties in its last two.

UP NEXT: The Dawgs will hit the ice for their third annual New Year's Eve game on Monday night against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 PM at Berglund Center.

