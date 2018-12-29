SPHL Announces Suspension
December 29, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Birmingham's Josh Harris
Birmingham's Josh Harris has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL-ÂˆGame 105, Pensacola at Birmingham, played on Friday, December 28.
Harris is suspended under Rule 28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a high-sticking infraction at 17:29 of the second period.
Harris will miss Birmingham's game against Pensacola tonight (December 29).
