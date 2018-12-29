SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Birmingham's Josh Harris

Birmingham's Josh Harris has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL-ÂˆGame 105, Pensacola at Birmingham, played on Friday, December 28.

Harris is suspended under Rule 28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a high-sticking infraction at 17:29 of the second period.

Harris will miss Birmingham's game against Pensacola tonight (December 29).

