Ice Bears Send Dawgs to Pound with 5-2 Win

Hayden Stewart made 25 saves. Five different players scored for Knoxville as the Ice Bears defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for their third straight win.

Knoxville needed only eight seconds to convert on its first power play of the night. Doug Rose fielded a face-off win from the right circle and found Danny Cesarz on the left side. Cesarz's shot deflected to the right side of the crease where Scott Cuthrell was waiting for the rebound at 12:56 of the first.

Cuthrell picked up an assist at 16:07 when he controlled a high puck off his glove in front of the crease. His ensuing shot was blocked and sent back into the net by Brandon Wahlin to give the Ice Bears a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

Roanoke got one back on its first power play when Steve Mele found Jeff Jones in front of the crease for a quick one-timer that beat Hayden Stewart at 4:25 of the second.

The Ice Bears pushed the lead back to two on the man advantage when Wahlin's shot was stopped by Tanner Creel, but the rebound came out to Cesarz at the left circle. Cesarz teed off on the puck and found the net at 12:53 for his fifth goal of the season.

Doug Rose scored from the right side after Lucas Bombardier found him from the slot. Rose's goal at 4:04 of the third ended Creel's night in favor of Jacob Caffrey.

Cody Dion scored off a rebound at 8:55 to put the Rail Yard Dawgs back to within two, but Stewart stood tall and kept the Ice Bears ahead for good. Liam Kerins added an empty netter in the final minute.

Knoxville concludes a four-game homestead with a visit from Fayetteville on Saturday and will head up to Roanoke on Monday for a 6 pm matchup on New Year's Eve.

