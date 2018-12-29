Havoc Mount Epic Comeback over Peoria 6-4

HUNTSVILLE - After falling two goals behind in the first period, the Havoc scored four unanswered in front of a sold-out crowd at the Von Braun Center to beat the visiting Peoria Rivermen 6-4.

The game ended Peoria's seven-game win streak and extended the current Havoc run to six.

"The team showed a lot of character, coming back after a shaky first period," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "Special teams were great, our defense stepped up, and all three lines contributed to get a big comeback win. It was a complete team effort."

Huntsville drew first blood on a powerplay just 2:37 into the game when Alec Brandup shuttled a cross-zone pass to a waiting Rob Darrar who one-timed a shot over the glove of the Rivermen keeper.

Peoria surged ahead a few minutes later by scoring a pair of goals only ten seconds apart, then tacking on a third before Huntsville finally answered when Pat Condon put a shot through traffic to score his third goal of the season.

The visitors were not done quite yet as they put one more in the back of the net a minute later and took a 4-2 lead in to the locker room at the break.

In the second period, Max Milosek came on in relief for Havoc starting goalie Mike DeLaVergne, and kept the Rivermen scoreless on 15 shots the rest of the night.

Stephen Hrehoriak began the climb back in to the game for Huntsville, driving toward the goal from the slot and backhanding the puck through the five-hole of a distracted Peoria netminder Stephen Klein for the second powerplay goal on the night. Huntsville headed in to the second intermission down by one.

With the third period more than half over, Sy Nutkevitch provided the spark the team needed by fishing the puck out from under the pad of Peoria's keeper, and pushing it through a scrum of players in front of the net to get it over the line and tie the game at four each.

A few minutes later, John Schiavo scored the go-ahead goal with another shot through Klein's wickets that he slowed down but couldn't stop. The recently-named team captain Christian Powers put the exclamation point on the night with a diving, backhanded score on an empty net as the Havoc earned the 6-4 win.

Nutkevitch had a four-point game, scoring a goal and three assists. Brandrup had a pair of assists.

Milosek is credited with the win, his eighth in a row after starting the season with a regulation and an overtime loss.

The last time the Havoc lost a game was on the road three weeks ago on Dec. 9, when they were shutout by Peoria 3-0, their first shutout loss in more than two years. This game was only Peoria's second regulation loss of the season.

The Havoc hope to complete the sweep of the visiting Peoria Rivermen on Saturday afternoon. The game is a special 1 p.m. matinee and every fan through the doors gets a free Havoc hat. Fans who wish to come early can hang out in the Bud Light Lounge and, for only $10, can enjoy all-you-can-eat hot wings starting at 11 a.m.

