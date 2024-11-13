Rage Report: Salute to Service Weekend Specialty Jersey Auction

November 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines (2) take on the Springfield Jr. Blues (5) with a three game weekend, making it the Wolverines last home weekend until mid January.

The Wolverines will step out in their first specialty jersey of the season, paying respect to our military members in the American flag themed sweater.

A player worn jersey could be yours, with your contributions benefitting the USO.

About the Auction:

What is the USO?:

The USO is a nonprofit organization that provides programs, services and live entertainment to United States service members and their families.

With a mission to lift the spirits of America's troops, the USO helps them stay connected to their loved ones, especially when they are deployed far from home or stationed in remote locations.

Why the USO?:

For us, donating to the USO is important for several reasons: Supporting Local Military Families and their Morale and Well-being, and to foster a strong Community Connection. Anchorage has a vast military presence, and it's important to us to help take care of the people who put their lives on the line for ours.

What are the donations going towards?:

Donations to the USO from the Anchorage community through our jersey auction will help to provide essential resources and make a meaningful difference in the lives of service members and their families, reinforcing the bond between the military and our community.

The first round of the online auction is currently live HERE.

All information regarding the live auction is listed below!

All auction supplies will be located between sections 103 and 105.

To bid, you must be located in section 103 during the intermissions.

You will have to fill out a bid card including your name, contact information and card details.

ALL live auctions will take place during each intermission Friday-Sunday.

For questions, please reach out to info@anchoragewolverines.com.

