Hat Tricks Outlast Nordiques in Shootout Victory

November 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks go into their bye weekend victorious following a 3-2 shootout victory over Maine. Ryan Lukko scored the opening goal, followed by a game-tying goal late in the third by Niko Tournas. Lukko then sealed the deal by netting the game-winning shootout goal in the third round.

The Hat Tricks burst the bubble with defenseman Ryan Lukko scoring his third goal of the season, extending his goal-per-game streak to two games. Danbury netminder Jack Fialkoff would keep the score at 1-0, following a nine-save performance through the first 20 minutes. The energy would flip in the second frame, as both teams would remain scoreless. However, they would fill up the scoresheet with 12 penalty minutes being assessed to both teams, with eight minutes being handed to Danbury. Fialkoff would continue to excel in net, saving all 17 shots that came at him in the second period.

The final frame would see three goals scored between both teams. Nordiques forward Usko Laaksonen would score 51 seconds into the power play opportunity that was granted to them off of a penalty against Danbury defenseman J.S. Pack at the end of the second period. Maine would then take their first lead of the game, 6:06 after their first goal. Danbury would then play the long game, which eventually lead to Hat Tricks defenseman Pierre Larocque feeding forward Niko Tournas who scored the game-tying goal with 49.9 seconds remaining in regulation. The contest would head into overtime, yet overtime would be fully played out, as the Hat Tricks took the game into their third shootout of the season. In the first round, Nordiques forward Tomek Haula got past Fialkoff, yet Hat Tricks forward David Utkin would match that to go even in the first round. Fialkoff would stop Nordiques forward Ethan Rosenoff in the second round, and Maine goaltender Matthew DellaRusso would make his only save of the shooutout on Hat Tricks forward Niko Tournas. In the final round, Maine forward Usko Laaksonen would get denied by Fialkoff, Hat Tricks forward Ryan Lukko would come in with the heartbreaker to end the shootout in a win for the Hat Tricks.

The Hat Tricks are back in action at home on Friday November, 22 as they take on the Maryland Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. You can buy your tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.