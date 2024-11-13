Tonight's Takeaways: Ryan Lukko Serves as the Lucky Charm in Shootout Win

The Hat Tricks have pulled away with a shootout victory following a matinee battle with the Maine Nordiques. Ryan Lukko grabbed the first goal of the game, in addition to the game-winner in the three-round shootout. Along with this win, the team heads into a bye weekend to recover before facing Maryland at home next weekend.

Hat Tricks Play Complete Game

The Hat Tricks managed to pull through a full 65 minutes, plus the shootout while holding their composure throughout the game. Danbury did a great job of taking the two Maine goals in stride, while also playing with anger (in a good way). This is the second time that Danbury has beaten Maine this season, which is an impressive feat as the Nordiques are currently first in the east division.

Everyone Played Their Part

Danbury had a complete game overall, which means that each line played their part well. The new line of Utkin-Izadi-Tournas held it down, creating a lot of chances, including the game-tying goal late in the third. Netminder Jack Fialkoff also stayed close to his crease, while still being able to play the puck during certain scenarios. It was also a huge night for the defense, with the Lukko-Pack pairing shining throughout.

Lineup Notes

Newly acquired forward Isaac Mitchell is starting to get in his groove, making some decent moves in tonight's contest. The New City native looks in place with his linemates Joey Anderson and Ben Dempster. Ryan Lukko has found an amazing stride in these past two games, scoring three goals and a shootout goal. It shows a huge turn in the defensive end of the room that was much needed.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks are back in action at home on Friday, November 22 as they take on the Maryland Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. You can buy your tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

