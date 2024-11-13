Struck Honored; Wilderness Get Back-To-Back 1st Star of the Weeks

November 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







One week after Ferry Netusil won his 2nd Bauer Midwest Division 1st Star of the Week award, another Minnesota Wilderness forward has been named a recipient of the honor.

The NAHL has named Payton Struck as this week's winner of the Midwest's Star of the Week. The 19-year-old native of Rogers, MN, collected 1 goal and 5 assists in the 3-game weekend series at Anchorage. Struck's goal was the game-winner in Friday's 4-2 win. For the season, Struck has 2 goals and 9 assists for 11 points in 11 games with the Wilderness.

"It's not surprising that Payton had the weekend he had considering the work he puts into it. The points he is getting are from his willingness to do all of the little things in a 200-foot game", Wilderness head coach Zach Stepan said on nahl.com. "He is a reliable player while having the hockey IQ and playmaking ability to back it up. Everything he got over the weekend was because he's buying into playing the game the right way. We are very proud of him."

The Wilderness finished with three points (1-1-1) in the Anchorage series.

Struck is in his second season of jr. hockey. He and the rest of the Wilderness will return to play this weekend with two games vs. the Wisconsin Windigo in Eagle River, WI.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.