Rage Report: It's a Packed Week for Your Anchorage Wolverines

February 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The boys have traveled to Cloquet, Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Wilderness in a two game series.

The Wilderness hold a 3-2 record over the Wolverines, with the last showdown ending in the Wolverines walking away empty handed after two games.

Since then, the Wolverines have won five of its past nine games; earning second place in the Midwest Division.

The Wilderness most recently split its weekend against the Kenai River Brown Bears, and are attempting to climb the leaderboard from the current seventh place position.

There will be no watch parties this weekend, stream the games exclusively through NAHLtv.com.

Top Prospects Following the two games in Minnesota, a select few will be traveling to Detroit, Michigan to play in the NAHL's Top Prospects tournament on February 17th and 18th.

Head Coach Nick Walters will be leading the Selects Black team from the bench, with Michael Manzi in the net.

Jackson Stimple, Cole Frawner and Danny Bagnole will all be representing the Wolverines on the Midwest Team.

Drew Nelson and Toby Carlson will be making their Top Prospects debut playing for the young-guns team, Selects Gold.

The tournament is meant for players who have yet to commit to play hockey in college. Follow along on our social media for daily content of the tournament and the players.

The Den Our replica jerseys are back! They will NOT be on sale ONLINE until March 2nd.

Jerseys will be available for purchase in store February 28th starting at 6:00pm.

Due to limited quantities, we will not be putting any jerseys on hold or doing any pre-orders, we thank you for your understanding.

