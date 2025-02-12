Weekend Preview Versus Maine

February 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks conclude their seven-game road trip by trekking to Lewiston, Maine, to finish their season series against the Nordiques. Both teams are coming into this series with a win in their previous matches. Danbury also has a chance to win their third-straight season series with a sweep this weekend.

Looking at Maine's squad, they are 2-2-0-1 in their last five games. Their last win was a one-off contest against the Northeast Generals on Friday, where they won 3-2 in regulation. Their most recent series, however, was swept by Rochester following a 4-3 shootout loss, and a 7-0 shutout loss for the Nordiques. In those five games, forward Ethan Wongus has six points, totaling two goals and four assists. Looking back at the last time they faced the Hat Tricks on January 5, the Nordiques tied the season series with a 5-2 win that featured five different goal scorers for Maine and Nordiques netminder Carter Richardson making 32 saves on 34 shots.

As for the Hat Tricks, we are 2-2-1-0 in our last five games. Our last win took place this past Saturday, in which Danbury rallied in the third period, scoring three unanswered to win 5-4 in regulation over Elmira. Although Danbury split the Elmira series, the Hat Tricks still took the inaugural season series over the Aviators. In the past three games, Niko Tournas has scored two goals in each of those contests, picking up six more goals to bring his total to 32 thus far. The last time Danbury took a win from the Nordiques, the Hat Tricks took down Maine 3-2 following a shootout back on November 13.

You can stream the games live on NATV on Thursday, February 13 at 7:00 p.m. and Friday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. Follow us on social media for gameday updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

