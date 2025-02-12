Warriors on Final off Week, Gearing up for Last Stretch of Season

February 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors are in the midst of their final off-weekend of the season this week, getting ready for their final 14 games of the 24-25 campaign. Over the course of those next 14, Oklahoma will face Amarillo and El Paso 4 times, both at home and on the road once. The other six, are comprised of home series vs. Corpus Christi and Lone Star, and one final visit to George's Pond in Shreveport, LA.

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT

Aside from their typical practice schedule, this week, the Warriors have made several visits to Fire and Police Stations around the OKC area, passing out tickets for their upcoming First Responders Night on February 21st. Thank you to the members of the OKC Fire Stations 1 and 6, and the 89th and Santa Fe Police Station, for letting the Warriors come out and visit with you all during the day. As for First Responder Night, any First Responder who does not have a ticket already, is able to get in free on the 21st, just by showing their badge at the box office. The Warriors want to recognize our amazing heroes who put their lives on the line daily for the people of our great city.

UPCOMING CAMPS

This past week, the Warriors have announced two camps that Coach Weossner and Coach Berge will be apart of, this upcoming Summer. The first one will take place in Hudson, Wisconsin on May 30th and go till June 1st. To signup, visit our website and click on the Summer Training Camp picture. The second camp will be hosted in Park City, Utah, June 6th - 8th. Similarly, the signup form can be found on our homepage at oklahomawarriors.com. If you or someone you know is interested in playing hockey at a high level, do not miss this chance to showcase your talent in front of North American Hockey League coaches!

UPCOMING SPECIALTY NIGHTS

The 21st will mark the first of 6 straight home games for Oklahoma, spanning over 3 weekends. During that span, the Warriors will be hosting Mardi Gras Weekend the 28th-1st of March, and will be sporting unique Mardi Gras themed sweaters for the occasion. Then, the weekend of the 7th and 8th, it is Native American Heritage Weekend at the Blazers Ice Centre. Join the Warriors as they debut sweaters designed by a local OKC Native American artist all weekend long. Don't miss out on some thrilling upcoming weekends in OKC! Tickets are available for purchase now at OklahomaWarriors.com.

