Home Weekend for Norsemen Featuring Charlie Boike Night on Saturday
February 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
St. Cloud Norsemen News Release
The St. Cloud Norsemen are coming off a thrilling Overtime victory on Saturday night in Austin and are back in action at the MAC this Friday and Saturday night. Celebrate Valentine's with the Norsemen Friday at 7 pm. Saturday the 15th is Charlie Boike Night with a special night planned to honor and raise funds for the Charlie Boike Memorial Fund benefiting the Sports Court coming to Waite Park. Post game skate with the team for 30 minutes. Skate rentals are available at the MAC or bring your own. Puck drop is 6:30 Saturday night. Tickets available at the door and online at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com
Check out the St. Cloud Norsemen Statistics
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2025
- Weekend Preview Versus Maine - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Home Weekend for Norsemen Featuring Charlie Boike Night on Saturday - St. Cloud Norsemen
- Warriors on Final off Week, Gearing up for Last Stretch of Season - Oklahoma Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Cloud Norsemen Stories
- Home Weekend for Norsemen Featuring Charlie Boike Night on Saturday
- CentraCare Presents Breast Cancer Awareness Night
- Win Streak Extends to Five as Norsemen Sweep the Mallards
- St Cloud Hits the Road to Battle Mallards
- LeBel's Six Points Highlight's Norsemen Weekend Sweep of North Iowa