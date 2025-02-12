Home Weekend for Norsemen Featuring Charlie Boike Night on Saturday

February 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







The St. Cloud Norsemen are coming off a thrilling Overtime victory on Saturday night in Austin and are back in action at the MAC this Friday and Saturday night. Celebrate Valentine's with the Norsemen Friday at 7 pm. Saturday the 15th is Charlie Boike Night with a special night planned to honor and raise funds for the Charlie Boike Memorial Fund benefiting the Sports Court coming to Waite Park. Post game skate with the team for 30 minutes. Skate rentals are available at the MAC or bring your own. Puck drop is 6:30 Saturday night. Tickets available at the door and online at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.