Racing Louisville Adds Veteran NWSL Defender Courtney Petersen

August 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Defender Courtney Petersen with the Houston Dash

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: USA TODAY Sports Images) Defender Courtney Petersen with the Houston Dash(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: USA TODAY Sports Images)

Racing Louisville added a veteran presence in trading for versatile defender Courtney Petersen just before the transfer window closed, Racing and the Houston Dash announced Friday.

In exchange for Petersen, Racing sent $45,000 in allocation money to Houston.

The 26-year-old Petersen plans to start training in Louisville early next week ahead of Racing's road clash at Bay FC in San Jose on Saturday, Sept. 7.

"I'm extremely grateful to be joining Racing," Petersen said. "I'm excited to be able to play with this amazing group of players and be a part of what Bev and the club are building. I'm truly blessed to have this opportunity to play for the city of Louisville, and I'm excited to play in front of the amazing fans at Lynn Family Stadium. See you all soon!"

"We are excited to bring Courtney to our squad," said Racing coach Bev Yanez. "Her experience in league and skill sets are attributes we are so looking forward to adding to our roster as we continue to push for the playoffs."

"Courtney is an important addition for our team to round out this transfer window," said Racing general manager Ryan Dell. "She brings valuable NWSL experience to our club as we start up the second half of the season."

Petersen joins Racing amid a pivotal two-month stretch to finish out the 2024 regular season. Louisville moved into eighth place - playoff position - with a win over Chicago on Aug. 24 as the NWSL returned to league play following the Olympics.

Racing is aiming to reach the playoffs for the first time in the club's four-year history, and the recent additions of Petersen, veteran forwards Bethany Balcer and Janine Beckie and Colombia national team defender Ángela Barón help the team beef up its experience as well as attacking and defensive groups.

In her fifth year in the National Women's Soccer League, Petersen has one goal and six assists in 70 appearances, including 48 starts. She was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft and spent three years with the Orlando Pride before moving to Houston ahead of the 2023 campaign. She has started 12 games this year for the Dash.

Primarily a left-sided fullback who can also play center back, Petersen was a fixture in the U.S. Youth National Team system, featuring for teams from the under-14s up to the under-20s. She played for the U-20 national team alongside new Racing teammates Savannah DeMelo and Ellie Jean at the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

A Michigan native, Petersen is a longtime friend of Racing midfielder Marisa DiGrande. The two played together for the powerhouse Michigan Hawks in the Elite Clubs National League travel circuit and on the WPSL's Motor City FC during their collegiate offseasons.

At the University of Virginia, Petersen was a two-time All-ACC selection and named to the 2015 ACC All-Freshman team. She made 78 appearances over five years in Charlottesville, helping the Cavaliers reach a national quarterfinal and two Sweet 16s.

Images from this story



Defender Courtney Petersen with the Houston Dash

(USA TODAY Sports Images)

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.