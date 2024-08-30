Houston Dash Close Homestand on Saturday against Utah Royals

August 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash close a four-game homestand across all competitions this Saturday, Aug. 31 when they host Utah Royals FC at Shell Energy Stadium. Houston is looking to go 3-1-0 across this stretch of games at home.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell, defender Tarciane and forward Michelle Alozie returned to Shell Energy Stadium last week following their participation in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Houston lost 1-0 to the Orlando Pride last Friday following a breakaway goal from Summer Yates.

Campbell, who joined the U.S. Women's National Team in France, made seven saves in her return to Shell Energy Stadium. Tarciane, who earned a silver medal at the Olympic Games, made four clearances and kept Orlando's attack to one of its lowest goals scored tally this season. Alozie entered the match following the first half and was an instant spark in the final third by forcing a save and completing four passes in the final third.

Houston will be without rookie forward Amanda West, who was placed on the 45-day injury list due to a knee injury. The forward will be eligible to return at the end of September.

WHAT:

Pups at the Pitch Night

NWSL Regular Season - Match 18

Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 31 - 8:30 p.m. CT

WHERE:

Shell Energy Stadium

Houston, Texas

STREAM/TV:

Broadcast: ION

Announcers: Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.