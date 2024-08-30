Utah Royals FC to Face Houston Dash on the Road

August 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (3-11-3, 12 pts) are on the road to face off against Houston Dash (3-9-5, 14 pts) on Saturday, August 31 at 7:30pm MT.

The Royals come into this match with momentum, having won three consecutive games across all competitions; a remarkable turnaround after a challenging start to the season, winning just two of 17 matches. The Royals' most recent match was a 2-1 victory over Bay FC in which Paige Monaghan opened the scoring in the 48th minute and newly signed Japanese international Mina Tanaka forced an own goal to double the lead.

Tanaka is just one of three new signings who made NWSL regular season debuts against Bay FC. Canadian Cloé Lacasse and Spaniard Claudia Zornoza were both brought in during the summer window and have brought fresh energy and depth to the team. The last encounter between Utah and Houston, on April 27, ended in a scoreless draw. While the Royals dominated possession, Houston's defensive organization held firm. In this match, Utah will be looking to leverage the newly signed additions to create more scoring opportunities and claim three points on the road.

WATCH LIVE on ION with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli :: Utah Royals FC vs Houston Dash | Shell Energy Stadium | 7:30 p.m. MT

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 6:30 p.m. MT

Houston Dash enters this match having gone scoreless in six consecutive regular-season games, marking only the second time in club history the Dash has endured such a drought, previously May-July 2016. Houston now stands on the brink of matching the NWSL record for the longest scoreless streak, set by Washington Spirit in July-August 2018.

Following Saturday night's match, the Royals stay on the road heading to Kansas City Current on September 7th, at 5:30pm MT before returning home to take on Alex Morgan and San Diego Wave FC on September 14. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm MT and tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

