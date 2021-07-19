Quinn Named High-A West Player of the Week

Emeralds outfielder Heath Quinn has been named the High-A West's Player of the Week for the week of July 12-18.

Quinn put together a week to remember during the teams' recent six-game road series in Spokane, going 9-18 (.500) with 4 HRs, 12 RBIs, 8 runs scored and 3 walks while slugging 1.167 and posting a 1.758 OPS.

The former highly touted San Francisco Giants prospect has fought tough-luck injuries over the past few seasons, and prior to this week Quinn had only played in eight games as an Emerald since joining the team on June 15 despite being healthy upon his arrival. However, his patience paid off this past week in the form of ample playing time and incredible on-field results, most notably highlighted by a two-homer, six-RBI performance this past Wednesday that included a grand slam.

Quinn homered in each of the first three games of last week's series in Spokane, showcasing smooth power in every direction at Avista Stadium.

He is the fifth Emerald to receive a High-A West weekly honor this season, joining INF Tyler Fitzgerald, OF Franklin Labour, OF Diego Rincones, RHP Caleb Kilian (2).

